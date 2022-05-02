SAN DIEGO – A bluff collapsed overnight at Beacon’s Beach in North County, authorities said.

Encinitas officials say that the incident happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning after a portion of an existing landslide reactivated, causing damage to the slope and the access to the beach from the Beacons parking lot.

Despite saying that an inspection revealed that the movement from the landslide has halted, officials have decided to shut down the parking lot and beach access trail.

“In an abundance of caution, City geotechnical and engineering staff will monitor and evaluate the landslide area for potential future instability for the next 30 to 90 days.” Encinitas officials said in a release Monday evening.

The collapse marks the first major landslide movement at Beacon’s Beach since 1990, according to authorities.

Access to the beach is still available at this time via the Stonesteps and Grandview beach access.