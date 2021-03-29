Blue whale spotted off SoCal coast in rare March appearance

DANA POINT, Calif. — A blue whale was spotted off the coast of Southern California, a rare sighting for this time of year.

Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari shared photos and a video of the blue whale with FOX 5 on Monday. Passengers aboard their whale watching vessels took in the sight just a few miles north of Dana Point near Three Arch Bay.

Tour operators say blue whales are typically seen off the Southern California coastline from May to October. This sighting marks Dana Point’s first blue whale of the year, according to Capt. Dave’s.

“It was surreal, we went from gray whale to blue whale to gray whale,” said Capt. Dave’s drone operator Matt Stumpf. “I have never seen both types of whales on the same trip. Blue whales are my favorite whale, so seeing it this early in the year was such an amazing experience and I hope it is a good sign of (blue) things to come!”

Blue whales are the largest animals in the world and can grow to more than 90 feet long. The majority of the eastern North Pacific population spends the summer feeding between central California, the Gulf of Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, according to California wildlife officials.

FOX 5 talked with San Diegans in June who got up-close views of a blue whale off our coast.