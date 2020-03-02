Big rig stuck on hill after crashing off freeway ramp

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A big rig lost control and crashed off a South Bay freeway ramp Monday morning, ending up stuck on a hill.

The crash happened near National City around 4:20 a.m., on the ramp connecting northbound Interstate 805 to eastbound state Route 54. Police said the semi-truck’s trailer was empty and that the driver was not seriously hurt, but the big rig was left in a precarious position, stuck on the ramp’s guardrail and facing down a hill.

California Highway Patrol shut down the left lane of the ramp in the immediate area. A tow crew was called to help emergency workers safely move the truck, but it wasn’t clear how long it would take to clear the mess.

