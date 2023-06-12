SAN DIEGO – It’s almost that time of year to celebrate the birth of American independence.

The Fourth of July brings Americans outdoors to view parades, attend barbeques and of course, watch fireworks light up the night sky.

FOX 5 compiled a list of firework shows planned across San Diego County this Independence Day:

SAN DIEGO

Big Bay Boom

Multiple locations along San Diego Bay

9 p.m.

SeaWorld San Diego 4th of July Fireworks

500 SeaWorld Drive

10:50 p.m.

CORONADO

4th of July Celebration in Coronado

Fireworks display over Glorietta Bay

9 p.m.

NORTH COUNTY

Red, White and Boom!

LEGOLAND California – One Legoland Drive in Carlsbad

8:30 p.m.

San Diego County Fair Fireworks Spectacular

Del Mar Fairgrounds at Corona Grandstand Stage

9 p.m.

Oceanside Fireworks Show

SoCal Sports Complex – El Corazon Park, 3302 Senior Center Dr.

9 p.m.

Escondido Fourth of July Fireworks

Grape Day Park – 321 N. Broadway

9 p.m.

An Old Fashioned Fourth of July & Fireworks

Old Poway Park – 14134 Midland Road in Poway

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Spirit of the Fourth Rancho Bernardo

Rancho Bernardo High School – 13010 Paseo Lucido

9 p.m.

San Marcos Four of July Fireworks

Bradley Park – 1587 Linda Vista Drive

9 p.m.

SOUTH BAY

Chula Vista 4th Fest

Elite Training Center – 2800 Olympic Parkway

9 p.m.

EAST COUNTY

El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks

Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue

9 p.m.

Santee Salutes Fourth of July Celebration

Town Center Community Park East – 550 Park Center Drive

9 p.m.

Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest

7001 Murray Park Dr.

9 p.m.