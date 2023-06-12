SAN DIEGO – It’s almost that time of year to celebrate the birth of American independence.
The Fourth of July brings Americans outdoors to view parades, attend barbeques and of course, watch fireworks light up the night sky.
FOX 5 compiled a list of firework shows planned across San Diego County this Independence Day:
SAN DIEGO
Big Bay Boom
Multiple locations along San Diego Bay
9 p.m.
SeaWorld San Diego 4th of July Fireworks
500 SeaWorld Drive
10:50 p.m.
CORONADO
4th of July Celebration in Coronado
Fireworks display over Glorietta Bay
9 p.m.
NORTH COUNTY
Red, White and Boom!
LEGOLAND California – One Legoland Drive in Carlsbad
8:30 p.m.
San Diego County Fair Fireworks Spectacular
Del Mar Fairgrounds at Corona Grandstand Stage
9 p.m.
Oceanside Fireworks Show
SoCal Sports Complex – El Corazon Park, 3302 Senior Center Dr.
9 p.m.
Escondido Fourth of July Fireworks
Grape Day Park – 321 N. Broadway
9 p.m.
An Old Fashioned Fourth of July & Fireworks
Old Poway Park – 14134 Midland Road in Poway
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The Spirit of the Fourth Rancho Bernardo
Rancho Bernardo High School – 13010 Paseo Lucido
9 p.m.
San Marcos Four of July Fireworks
Bradley Park – 1587 Linda Vista Drive
9 p.m.
SOUTH BAY
Chula Vista 4th Fest
Elite Training Center – 2800 Olympic Parkway
9 p.m.
EAST COUNTY
El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks
Kennedy Park – 1675 East Madison Avenue
9 p.m.
Santee Salutes Fourth of July Celebration
Town Center Community Park East – 550 Park Center Drive
9 p.m.
Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest
7001 Murray Park Dr.
9 p.m.