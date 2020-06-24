Where to watch fireworks this year in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – This Fourth of July will have a different look in San Diego.

Many of the local Independence Day events and fireworks displays, including the Big Bay Boom over the San Diego Bay, are canceled this year amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. But several municipalities still are planning to hold celebrations of various sizes in the county.

This year, FOX 5 will air an hour-long special featuring Big Bay Boom fireworks from years past along with interviews and more on Saturday, July 4. The Big Bay Boom: Salute to Heroes special begins at 8:30 p.m.

Other locations of fireworks shows throughout the county include:

EL CAJON

El Cajon Fourth of July Fireworks

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Kennedy Park. The park is closed due to current physical distancing guidelines and no gathering will be allowed at or near the park area.

POWAY

Poway’s July 4th Fireworks

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Poway High School and Sportsplex in the South Poway Business Park. No viewing is allowed from the high school or its football stadium due to social distancing concerns. The city will offer prepaid parking passes to view the fireworks from Lake Poway.



SANTEE

Look to the Sky on the 4th of July

Activities from 7-9:30 p.m.

Events include a virtual at-home celebration and music from the 80z All Stars

Locations: Town Center Community Park East and West Hills Park. Both will be closed to the public to comply with the county’s public health order.

VISTA

City of Vista July 4th Celebration

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $15 for Vista residents with a valid ID through Friday and for everyone else starting June 29 and running through July 3. The city has a 600-vehicle limit for tickets.

To buy tickets, call 760-643-5268 on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to to 5:30 p.m. and online at vistarecreation.com.

