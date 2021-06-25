Where to watch fireworks this July 4th in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – In a year of comebacks, fireworks make a triumphant return to the skies of San Diego County for the July 4th holiday after a year where local displays were few and far between.

From North County to the South Bay, firework fanatics can expect many of the annual showcases to return this year, either in full or a modified fashion. Some displays, such as in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and La Mesa, again were canceled this year with organizers citing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as the state fully reopened its economy June 15, removing nearly all pandemic restrictions on residents and businesses, communities are planning events of all sizes for Independence Day.

For one, the Big Bay Boom is back as an in-person event with fireworks planned over the San Diego Bay. It is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of in-person visitors and also will be available to watch on FOX 5 and on FOX5SanDiego.com.

FOX 5 will air a special starting at 8 p.m. July 4 followed by the fireworks show from 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Below is a list of other fireworks displays planned for this year in San Diego County. All events are July 4 unless otherwise specified.

Carlsbad

Red, White & Boom

Legoland California Resort’s Fourth of July Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Locations: Legoland, 1 Legoland Drive

Other: The day’s festivities include a family picnic, relay races, live performances and the fireworks display over Miniland USA

More information: legoland.com/california/plan-your-visit/2021-events/

Coronado

Coronado Fireworks

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Over the Coronado Bay

Other: The annual Independence Day Parade is at 10 a.m. on July 3 down Orange Avenue; A demonstration of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team known as “The Leap Frogs” will be at 2 p.m.

More information: coronadofourthofjuly.com

Del Mar

July 4th Celebration

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: The Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

The show is designed for the Home Grown Fun on-site audience. Best viewing areas are in the West Avenue and West Gate area. Grandstand seating will not be available

More information: sdfair.com

El Cajon

Fourth of July Fireworks

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave.

More information: Call 619-441-1540

Escondido

Fourth of July Fireworks

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway

More information: visitescondido.com

La Jolla

4th of July Fireworks Viewing Party

Fireworks display at 9 p.m. The event runs from 6-10 p.m.

Locations: La Jolla Cove Suites Top Floor Deck, 1155 Coast Blvd.

Tickets: $100

More information is available here

Mira Mesa

2021 4th of July Fireworks Show

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Mira Mesa High School, 10510 Marauder Way

More information: miramesafireworks.org

Oceanside

Oceanside’s July 3 birthday and Independence Day

Fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. on July 3

Locations: El Corazon, 3302 Senior Center Drive. Residents are encouraged to watch the display from home, but limited space will be available

Other: Some street closures will be in place on the day of the event. Starting at 5 p.m., Rancho Del Oro will be closed from Oceanside Boulevard to Mesa, and Ocean Ranch will be closed from Corporate Center to Rancho Del Oro

Poway

Fireworks Spectacular

Fireworks display at 9 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Locations: Poway High School, 15500 Espola Road, and Poway Sportsplex,12349 McIvers Ct.

Tickets: Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Children 11 and under are free

Other: Viewing returns this year from Poway High School with games, activities and a DJ

More information is available here

Ramona

July 4th Family Picnic and Fireworks Show

Fireworks display at 9 p.m. with music from Star 94.1 FM/iHeartRadio

Locations: Olive Peirce Middle School, 1521 Hanson Lane

More information: Visit ramonaevents.com/events/ramona-4th-of-july-fireworks-2021 or email rccstaff@ramonachamber.com

Rancho Bernardo

Spirit of the Fourth

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Rancho Bernardo High School, 13010 Paseo Lucido

Tickets: There is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family

Other: Gates open at 6 p.m. with musical entertainment ahead of the fireworks show. Parking is free in the in the Rancho Bernardo High School student lot with overflow parking on adjacent streets

More information: spiritofthefourth.org

San Diego

Big Bay Boom

Fireworks display starts at 9 p.m.

Locations: Various; parking is available at Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and Coronado Ferry Landing

Other: Several places, including Sally’s Fish House, the Maritime Museum, the Manchester Grand Hyatt and Flagship Cruises, are offering programming for viewers to catch a glimpse of the show

More information: bigbayboom.com

SeaWorld Fireworks Show

Fireworks displays begin 10 minutes before closing each night from June 11 to Sept. 6

Locations: SeaWorld San Diego, 500 Sea World Drive

More information: seaworld.com/san-diego/events/firework-shows/

San Marcos

Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive. Residents are encouraged to watch the fireworks from their homes

More information is available here

Santee

Santee Salutes

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive. The park will be closed to the public.

Tickets: A $10 advanced parking purchase is required and can be purchased here

Other: Parking lots and park access opens at 2 p.m. Food vendors and Riverwalk Grill open at 4 p.m. Prior to fireworks, a patriotic ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a concert by 80z All Stars at 6:30 p.m.

More information: santeesalutes.com

Vista

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Locations: Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive

Tickets: Admission is $15 per vehicle and $30 for RVs. Entry into the Moonlight Amphitheater is $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased here or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive, which is available weekdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Other: The park and amphitheater open at 5 p.m. A BBQ dinner will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a performance by The DecaDames at 7:35 p.m.

More information: Visit here or call 760-724-2110

Did we miss your local fireworks show? Email: KSWBWeb@Fox5SanDiego.com.