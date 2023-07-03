SAN DIEGO — After a hot weekend inland, things are starting to cool down a bit in Southern California this week.

High pressure that powered the San Diego region’s first heatwave of the year is started to break down and give way to cooler conditions from the coast to the mountains.

Heat-related weather alerts will expire Monday evening as onshore flow gradually strengths over the west coast. The marine layer has been pesky and will continue to keep beaches cool, with periods of morning and evening low clouds and patchy fog.

The marine layer shouldn’t interfere with firework shows throughout San Diego County as the cloud deck isn’t too low to block visibility.

On July 4th, beaches will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s but there will be plenty of sunshine for inland valleys, where daytime highs are expected to top out in the mid-80s.

There will be gusty southwesterly and westerly winds especially in the afternoon on the Fourth of July which will elevate fire danger for East County areas. Wind gusts could reach 50 MPH in some mountains and desert areas.

Lower relativity humidity in those areas also contributes to fire weather.

The region will cool down even more as the week goes on before another warm up early next week.