Shelter Island closes to traffic ahead of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — Shelter Island closed to vehicle traffic Sunday afternoon ahead of the Big Bay Boom fireworks show.

Port of San Diego Harbor Police tweeted about the closure just after 3:15 p.m., adding that only vehicles with access passes would be allowed on.

Drivers were able to drop off others, but could not park on Shelter Island.

Those who were not residents of the island would have to park elsewhere and walk to Shelter Island.

The closure was enforced earlier than expected this year. In 2019, police did not close access until 5 p.m.

Alternative parking options included:

San Diego International Airport

Harbor Island parking

Spanish Landing parking

Navy Pier parking lot

B Street parking lot

Parking near the San Diego Convention Center

San Diego Bayfront garage

Seaport Village

Police said they were expecting over 500,000 spectators this year.