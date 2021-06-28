SD Legion supports Armed Services YMCA ahead of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — The Big Bay Boom is less than a week away and San Diego Legion is showing its support for Armed Services YMCA ahead of the big show.

The Port of San Diego’s annual fireworks show, the largest in Southern California, benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

San Diego Legion rugby is supporting the organization’s mission with a $1,500 donation ahead of Fourth of July.

The Big Bay Boom live event was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. This year, families will once again be able to enjoy the fireworks show in person or at home on FOX 5.

FOX 5 will televise an hour and a half special hosted by anchors Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez on Sunday, July 4 beginning at 8 p.m.

Last year’s hour-long broadcast “Big Bay Boom: A Salute to Heroes” aimed to help San Diegans enjoy Fourth of July fireworks from the safety of their homes.

Four additional Nexstar markets across the state will televise this year’s one-hour simulcast: KTLA in Los Angeles, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield and KXL in Sacramento.