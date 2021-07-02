San Diego Toyota Dealer Association donates $5K to Armed Services YMCA

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Toyota Dealer Association showed its support for the Armed Services YMCA Friday ahead of the Big Bay Boom.

Ivan Mendelson, president of San Diego County Toyota Dealers, joined FOX 5 Friday morning to present a $5,000 check to the Armed Services YMCA.

Each year, the Port of San Diego’s annual fireworks show, the largest in Southern California, benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

FOX 5 will televise the Big Bay Boom during an hour and a half special hosted by anchors Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m.

Four additional Nexstar markets across the state will televise this year’s one-hour simulcast: KTLA in Los Angeles, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield and KXL in Sacramento.