San Diego Gulls support Armed Services YMCA ahead of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls are showing their support for the Armed Services YMCA ahead of the Big Bay Boom this weekend.

The team’s donation helps support the organization’s goal of strengthening military families in San Diego County.

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show benefits the Armed Services YMCA family service programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The Big Bay Boom live event was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. This year, families will once again be able to enjoy the fireworks show in person or at home on FOX 5.

FOX 5 will televise an hour and a half special hosted by anchors Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez on Sunday, July 4 beginning at 8 p.m.

Last year’s hour-long broadcast “Big Bay Boom: A Salute to Heroes” aimed to help San Diegans enjoy Fourth of July fireworks from the safety of their homes.

Four additional Nexstar markets across the state will televise this year’s one-hour simulcast: KTLA in Los Angeles, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield and KXL in Sacramento.