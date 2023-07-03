SAN DIEGO — Putting on the Big Bay Boom — the largest fireworks show on the West Coast — is no small feat. It takes about a year of prep and thousands of pounds of explosives with the intent of giving the crowd something they’ve never seen before.

The man behind the show, Sam Bruggema with Pyro Spectaculars, says that’s his mission: bigger, better and more wow.

FOX 5 got a behind-the-scenes look as Bruggema’s pyrotechnic crew made the final placement of fireworks on Sunday. The crew was working on the final buildout of the four barges that will be strategically located across San Diego Bay.

Bruggema says it’s a bit of an addiction with more than 20 years producing pyrotechnic shows has him turning his passion fore fireworks into an art form.

“This will be quite exhilarating being on these barges when the show shoots,” Bruggema said to FOX 5.

Loading the thousands of pounds of explosives — shells — is a methodical collaboration. Each one is built to achieve a specific effect, color and design, with placement and timing no less important.

“Eighteen [minutes] is the sweet spot, trying to keep people’s attention. So that’s what we try to stick closest to,” Bruggema said. “The first 30, 40 seconds of the show Tuesday night is going to be quite cool.”

Today’s fireworks have endless variations. Each shell has a timer inside and they travel about a 100 feet per inch in diameter. The largest shell is 10 inches, which means it will go about 1,000 feet into the air.

“Fireworks — it’s inherently dangerous, inherently addictive. It’s fun,” Bruggema said. “Knock on wood everything works.”