SAN DIEGO — First there was Jiggs in 1919, then Smedley Butler in the 1950s, and so forth.

There’s been a long line of tenacious English bulldogs and now Private Bruno, the newest mascot, is ready to recruit brave men and women and boost morale for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Marine mascot lives a “ruff” life on base, enduring numerous pets, belly rubs and dog treats.

“I think he’s a little bit of a prima donna for sure. He’s like, ‘I know I am the star of the show, so I should get my way no matter what.’ But other than that, he is a sweet, loving boy. He just knows his worth,” Sgt. Tyler Abbott, Bruno’s handler, said to FOX 5.

At Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Bruno’s day typically starts with an early wakeup call from his handler.

“I wake up every morning at 5:15 for PT to work out and I wake him up to take him out, but he goes right back to sleep anyway,” Abbott said.

Most days Bruno hits the snooze button.

“Unless we have busy days like Mondays, when we go to take his photos for Mascot Mondays, or Thursdays and Fridays when he’s working Family Day and graduation,” Abbott said.

Private Bruno is just a couple of months on the job, but he is already being put to work with his obedience training and setting a routine. As the face of the western recruiting region, he’s got a big job — and the most important one of all is cheering on the Marines.

He’s got big paws to fill in taking over for Corporal Manny, who’s come a long way since FOX 5 met him five years ago when he started his post as a devil dog.

“The daily upkeep, the picking up after them after they use the restroom — did I think I would be doing that for the Marine Corps? No, but honestly, I’ve loved working with him,” Corporal Max Noel, Manny’s previous handler, said to FOX 5. “I’ve enjoyed every slobbery moment of it.”

Now it’s time to phase in a new fullbred English bulldog.

“He was in a chewing-on-all-my-stuff phase. Now he’s gotten a whole lot better. I can trust him not to chew on my shoes, my boots when I’m in the shower and everything. But it’s been great,” Abbott said.

Bruno’s still a puppy with a lot to learn, but Abbott makes sure to give his buddy paw-sitive reinforcement for a job well done — even if he does chew on the microphone mid-interview.

Private Bruno will serve as the Marine Corps’ mascot for the next five years and will often make appearances at Family Day, Graduation Day and recruiting events throughout the year. You can also catch his best moments on MCRD San Diego’s Instagram.

“I would say he’s my best friend at this point. He may not agree. He may be upset that I am keeping him sitting instead of being able to run around. I’d still say he is my best friend,” Abbott said.