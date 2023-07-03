SAN DIEGO — FOX 5’s annual Big Bay Boom national anthem performance has become a countywide search for the most fitting singer over the past six years.

Each year, talented performers have delivered unforgettable renditions of the national anthem, accompanied by their incredible personal stories. Some have military ties, while others have unique American journeys.

This year, FOX 5 decided to reconnect with each featured singer to reflect on their anthem experience, its impact on their lives and where they are now.

The voices of these singers are as distinct as their stories. As the national anthem played, the audience was treated to an awe-inspiring performance that perfectly highlighted the Big Bay Boom, the largest fireworks show on the West Coast. Each singer shared the challenges they faced and the dedication required to reach that prestigious microphone.

The first singer featured, Ainsley Savant, was only 11 years old when she was chosen to sing the anthem for the Big Bay Boom in 2017. Since then, she has blossomed into the lead singer of the group “Monkey Jam,” performing at various events and recently graduating from high school. Ainsley will be attending Chapman University to study broadcast journalism and documentary film.

Sade Frame, who sang the anthem in 2018 at the age of 13, is the daughter of a Marine pilot. Sade’s moving performance solidified her love for being on stage and in front of the camera. She has since written more than 370 songs, recently graduated from high school and is living in Hawaii, working on her debut album.

Mike Dalager, representing the U.S. Coast Guard in 2019, shared a heartwarming story of his mom’s battle with dementia. Singing the anthem brought joy to his mother’s life and created a memorable moment for both of them. Mike has continued his anthem performances for various sports teams and recently re-enlisted in the Coast Guard, which will take him to 20 years of military service.

Keena Mapanao, an ICU COVID nurse, was chosen to sing the anthem in 2020 amidst the challenges of the pandemic. Keena’s positivity and energy was on display through her performance on the Star of India, and she has since sung the anthem for numerous prestigious events, including at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of the State and for the President of the United States.

Rachael Groeneweg, who sang the anthem in 2021 while pregnant, shared her journey of overcoming an abusive home and finding support from her high school choir teacher. Rachael is now following in her teacher’s footsteps, leading a church choir and pursuing a teaching credential. She and her Marine husband are expecting their second child, a daughter, in September.

Samuel Nehemiah, who grew up with polio in an orphanage in Nigeria, has built an incredible life in the U.S. He sang the anthem at Petco Park in 2022. Samuel’s inspirational American story has opened doors for his singing and speaking skills, as he strives for unity in his new country.

Each singer’s unique voice and personal journey added a layer of depth to their performances of the national anthem. These heartfelt renditions were an honor for the singers to perform and for the audience to enjoy. Despite the challenges each one has overcome, the Big Bay Boom has given them an opportunity to shine, reminding everyone of the importance of bravely sharing their stories and celebrating the freedom that unites us all.