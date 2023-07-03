SAN DIEGO — In support of the Armed Services YMCA, Nexstar Media Inc. presented the nonprofit with a $10,000 donation ahead of this year’s Big Bay Boom.

FOX 5 also thanks its many other generous partners who have supported the Armed Services YMCA this year, including the Los Angeles Rams, the San Diego Legion, Gomez Trial Attorneys, Raising Cane’s, San Diego Gulls, Cal Coast Credit Union, Palomar Health, Cox Communications, the San Diego Seals and San Diego Toyota Dealers.

FOX 5 will have cameras around the bay — on the ground and in the sky — to give you the best view of the July 4th fireworks show. Coverage will start at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 and on fox5sandiego.com.