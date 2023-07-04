SAN DIEGO — A San Diego sailor who has served for 16 years reenlisted in the U.S. Navy live on FOX 5 before the Big Bay Boom.

Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Gordon came home early from deployment in Japan just for this purpose. He arranged for his cousin, also in the Navy, to travel from Virginia to perform the ceremony. Gordon’s mother, wife and 16-year-old son were also there to witness his oath.

“I committed myself after my father passed. The last words he said to me were that he was proud of what I was doing. I’m going to be sure to continue to do that and make this career,” Gordon said to FOX 5.

