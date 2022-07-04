SAN DIEGO — It was a special night for one military member who became a U.S. citizen on the Fourth of July Monday night.

Navy Petty Officer Third Class Norie Francisco Roberson, based out of Naval Base San Diego, came to the U.S. from the Philippines in 2010. She took the long-awaited Oath of Allegiance during FOX 5’s Big Bay Boom coverage broadcast.

“I really enlist because I wanted to provide a good future for my family and, at the same time, a career that my family will be proud of,” Roberson said.

Once she was officially announced as a U.S. citizen, she said she had no words and was “speechless.”