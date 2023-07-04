SAN DIEGO — For the first time since FOX 5 began featuring a national anthem singer for the Big Bay Boom, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was not a solo act. Not by a long shot.

Fifty Marines from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band did the honors, bringing their incredible collective talent to the Epstein Family Amphitheater on the campus of University of California, San Diego.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band members are a special group, embodying the essence of both musicians and Marines. When duty calls and they are entrusted with protecting high-ranking officials during international travels, they set aside their instruments and take up arms. Each band member, initially recruited as civilians, undergoes rigorous boot camp and combat training to ensure they are fully prepared for their multifaceted roles. Yet, it is their passion for music that truly sets them apart as representatives of the Corps.

While the journey to joining the band may differ for each member, they all share an unwavering commitment to their craft. Their performances encompass a range of events, from ceremonies to parades, festivals, and concerts, blending their musical prowess with their combat expertise. Lance Corporal Julia West highlights the paramount importance of attention to detail in both music and combat, underscoring the dire consequences that even the slightest oversight can have.

Among the band’s exceptional lineup, Sgt. Ronald Joseph, a proud native of New Orleans, impresses with his piano and percussion skills. Lance Corporal Sunny Lee, a gifted saxophonist and clarinetist, had to patiently wait six years after initially auditioning for the band due to an injury. Their stories, along with those of their fellow bandmates, reflect the resilience and determination found within this esteemed musical ensemble.

Representing the Marine Corps is a privilege they cherish, and their performance of the national anthem on America’s birthday fills them with an immense sense of pride. Through the language of music, these Marines aim to celebrate the core values that unite the nation, transcending divisions and emphasizing the significance of unity.

As these fifty Marines harmoniously join forces, their strength lies in their unity, captivating audiences with their performances, including for San Diego’s Big Bay Boom.