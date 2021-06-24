Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego donates $12K to Armed Services YMCA

SAN DIEGO — Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego is showing their support for the Armed Services YMCA with a $12,000 donation ahead of the Big Bay Boom.

The donation will support the organization in their goal of strengthening military families.

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s family service programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

FOX 5 will televise the hour and a half special hosted by anchors Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez on Sunday, July 4th at 8 p.m.

Four additional Nexstar markets across the state will televise this year’s one-hour simulcast: KTLA in Los Angeles, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield and KXL in Sacramento.

Last year’s hour-long broadcast “Big Bay Boom: A Salute to Heroes” aimed to help San Diegans enjoy Fourth of July fireworks from the safety of their homes.