Los Angeles Rams support Armed Services YMCA ahead of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — With the Big Bay Boom days away, the Los Angeles Rams are showing their support for military members and their families across the region and country.

The Rams donated $1,500 to the Armed Services YMCA San Diego on Thursday ahead of the Big Bay Boom.

The Port of San Diego’s annual fireworks show, the largest in Southern California, benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

FOX 5 will televise the Big Bay Boom during an hour and a half special hosted by anchors Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m.

Four additional Nexstar markets across the state will televise this year’s one-hour simulcast: KTLA in Los Angeles, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield and KXL in Sacramento.