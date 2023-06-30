SAN DIEGO — The Fourth of July is promising to be the biggest party of the summer with the natural crescendo of the largest fireworks display on the West Coast.

Locals who work downtown on the waterfront are preparing for the crush of people.

“It’s something you can see from blocks away and you don’t need the best seat in the house because it will be all across the bay,” said Bailey Miller from Seal Tours, a driving boat touring along the bay.

Parking for the Big Bay Boom is always a challenge.

“If you are here around 9 a.m., you have parking around here or metered parking, but if you get here after 11 a.m. — good luck,” said Dean Ismail from Alamo Flags at Seaport Village.

Pro tips: Drive in early (meaning in the morning), take public transit, or if you are running late get dropped off by an Uber or Lyft.

The best views for the big show are from the Shelter Island, Waterfront Park and Seaport Village near the Marriott.

The show starts at 9 p.m. and for those who would rather avoid the crowds, you can always watch the show on our Big Bay Boom live show with hosts Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez on FOX 5.