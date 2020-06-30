LA Rams donate to Armed Services YMCA as part of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — The Los Angeles Rams partnered with FOX 5 and the Big Bay Boom to present a $1,500 check to the Armed Services YMCA.

The money will go directly toward supporting military families all over the county.

You can celebrate Independence Day on Saturday night, July 4, with FOX 5 San Diego.

This year’s live Big Bay Boom fireworks show is canceled due to California’s stay-at-home order preventing large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to enjoy spectacular fireworks lighting up San Diego Bay.

An hour-long television special featuring Big Bay Boom fireworks from past years, special interviews and more will air Saturday, July 4, on FOX 5 San Diego. The special will also air on FOX 5’s sister stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento.

