Jerome’s Furniture donates to Armed Services YMCA ahead of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — Jerome’s Furniture presented a $10,000 check to the Armed Services YMCA in partnership with FOX 5 and the Big Bay Boom.

The money will go directly toward supporting military families all over the county.

You can celebrate Independence Day on Saturday night, July 4, with FOX 5 San Diego.

This year’s live Big Bay Boom fireworks show is canceled due to California’s stay-at-home order preventing large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to enjoy spectacular fireworks lighting up San Diego Bay.

An hour-long television special featuring Big Bay Boom fireworks from past years, special interviews and more will air Saturday, July 4, on FOX 5 San Diego. The special will also air on FOX 5’s sister stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento.

Learn more here.