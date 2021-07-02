It’s loading day on the Embarcadero ahead of the Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — It was loading day on the Embarcadero Friday morning, with months of preparation and several days of staging about to all culminate in an 18-minute fireworks spectacular for the Fourth of July.

Pyrotechnician and Big Bay Boom show producer Sam Bruggema and his team from Pyro Spectaculars by Souza let FOX 5 check out the busy preparation day in person and even shared a couple tips.

With four barges launching off fireworks, spots all over the San Diego Bay make a great vantage point, but Bruggema said his absolute favorite was to watch from Coronado with the San Diego skyline in the background, which he called “the most gorgeous spot for fireworks in America.”

Watch his full interview with FOX 5’s Heather Lake in the video player above.

Still planning your trip out to see the Big Bay Boom? We have a special guide on everything from transportation, viewing points and parking.

Watching from home? You can catch all the action during FOX 5’s hour and a half special program starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the show possible before the fireworks show from about 9 to 9:30 p.m.