SAN DIEGO — Several law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrols and presence this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

“Fourth of July is traditionally one of the largest holidays in the City of San Diego,” Captain Erwin Manansala with the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division said. “In years past we’ve had upwards of a million visitors to our beaches.”

Thousands of visitors have already flocked to San Diego’s beaches ahead of the holiday, with nearly 130,000 people estimated to have visited a beach on Saturday alone. Manansala says they’re expecting to reach the million-visitor mark by the Fourth of July holiday.

With the celebrations, SDPD and other law enforcement agencies have ramped up enforcement of beach rules, including those prohibiting alcohol consumption and smoking.

SDPD has set up a temporary command station at Mission Beach to assist in enforcement through the city’s coastal areas.

“We’re just out here with extra personnel, extra police officers to keep everyone safe, and make sure they are following the rules of the beach, the parks and the bays,” Manansala said.

Beachgoers told FOX 5 that the increased police presence was quite noticeable on Sunday afternoon, with some seeing officers write citations to beachgoers for rule violations.

“They are everywhere, but its okay because a lot of people do break the rules out here now that there’s more people, so it’s okay it’s a little balance,” Courtney Brown said.

Across the county, other law enforcement agencies will also be increasing presence leading up to the holiday.

California Highway Patrol officers will be particularly cracking down on driving under the influence, the department said, as the holiday is considered one of the deadliest days on the nation’s roads due to drunk driving collisions.

Checkpoints will be set up across the county during the holiday. A checkpoint in Pacific Beach set up by CHP and SDPD Sunday morning screened more than 1,000 cars and arrested 11 drivers on suspicion of a DUI.

Law enforcement agencies stress that San Diegans stay safe and act responsibly this Fourth of July.