FOX 5 donates to Armed Services YMCA ahead of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 San Diego presented a $1,500 check to the Armed Services YMCA ahead of this year’s Big Bay Boom.

Tim Ney, executive director of the San Diego Armed Services YMCA, joined FOX 5 Tuesday to talk about how the money will go directly toward supporting military families all over the county.

The Big Bay Boom live event was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. This year, families will once again be able to enjoy Southern California’s largest fireworks show in person or at home on FOX 5.

FOX 5 will televise the hour and a half special hosted by anchors Kathleen Bade and Raoul Martinez on Sunday, July 4th at 8 p.m.

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s family service programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Last year’s hour-long broadcast “Big Bay Boom: A Salute to Heroes” aimed to help San Diegans enjoy Fourth of July fireworks from the safety of their homes.

Four additional Nexstar markets across the state will televise this year’s one-hour simulcast: KTLA in Los Angeles, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield and KXL in Sacramento.