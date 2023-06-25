SAN DIEGO — The Fourth of July is less than two weeks away and the San Diego Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to be proactive to prevent their animals from straying and ending up in a shelter during the holiday.

The Independence Day holiday often leads to a surge in the number of lost animals entering shelter, the Humane Society explained — particularly dogs and cats who run-off after getting spooked by festivities like fireworks.

“The fireworks are loud, they’re very scary,” Officer Tiffany Pucillo with Humane Law Enforcement told FOX 5. “It’s definitely a high stress, high anxiety holiday.”

According to SDHS, the shelter took in 275 stray dogs, cats and other small animals last year between July 4 and July 7. Only about 16% of those pets were reclaimed by their owners.

Anticipating a similar number of runaways this year, SDHS hosted their first annual “Prepare Fair” on Saturday to help pet owners get ready for the upcoming holiday, giving away nearly 200 free microchips, over 122 free licenses and 131 free engraved ID tags to supplies and support resources.

For those that missed out on the fair, the Humane Society will waive fees for microchipping appointments across the shelter’s locations from now until July 2. You can schedule a free appointment here.

In addition to microchipping your animal companion, the Humane Society recommends taking these steps to reduce the risk of your pets getting lost:

License your dog.

Have pets wear a collar with tags. The tags should have the pets name and contact information.

Schedule a veterinarian appointment to discuss medication option to reduce stress when fireworks begin.

Arrange for a pet sitter if you won’t be home during Fourth of July celebrations

Create a home sanctuary where pets can seek shelter and be protected from external noise and lights.

Keep your dog leashed on outings at all times.

“The best thing for pet owners — dog owners specifically — is to keep your dog inside, contained as much as possible,” Pucillo said. “That way even if they get freaked out or scared by the fireworks they are not going to escape.”