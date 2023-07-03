SAN DIEGO — Just one day away from the Big Bay Boom on FOX 5, Heather Lake was live at the Embarcadero Monday showing off the final preparations underway for the biggest fireworks show on the West Coast.

The 20-minute show begins at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th.

“It’s a little bit longer. I think the quality of the product will be very easy to tell there’s a change,” Sam Bruggema with Pyro Spectaculars said to FOX 5 on Monday. “We have a new provider that I’m super excited to see what they’ve got.”

On July 4th, starting at 9 p.m., fireworks will launch from four barges across the San Diego Bay. Up to half a million people are expected to take in the show, gathering at popular vantage points like Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and the Coronado Ferry Landing. The show will be choreographed to music broadcast on 101.5 KGB.

For those at home, FOX 5 will have cameras around the bay — on the ground and in the sky — to give you the best view. Coverage will start at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 and on fox5sandiego.com.

Heather Lake contributed to this report.