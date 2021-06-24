Everything you need to know about the 2021 Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — After having to celebrate a bit differently in 2020, the Big Bay Boom is back as an in-person event for 2021, lighting up the San Diego Bay with a Fourth of July fireworks show.

You can catch all the action during FOX 5’s hour and a half special program starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. You’ll meet local heroes and get a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the show possible before the fireworks show from 9 to 9:30 p.m.

In addition to the on-air telecast, FOX 5 will also stream the Big Bay Boom on FOX5SanDiego.com.

The pyrotechnic show is also expected to draw hundreds of thousands of in-person viewers. If you’re planning on watching the fireworks from along San Diego Bay, remember to bring your lawn chairs. Parking along San Diego Bay fills up quickly at these locations:

You can visit the Big Bay Boom website for viewing information, transportation options, official hotels, restaurants, dinner cruises, and other events during the festivities.

Avoid the crowds by using these transportation methods:

“FOX 5 San Diego is proud to partner with the Port of San Diego for an 11th year televising the Big Bay Boom 4thof July fireworks celebration and helping raise money for the Armed Services YMCA,” said FOX 5 VP/General Manager Scott Heath.

Four additional Nexstar markets across the state will televise a one-hour simulcast: KTLA in Los Angeles, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield and KTXL in Sacramento.