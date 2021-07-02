Cable toss helps kick off Big Bay Boom festivities

SAN DIEGO — Big Bay Boom preparations are well underway and our annual cable toss — or, several attempts at it this year — helped mark the beginning of Fourth of July weekend.

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian was on the flight deck of USS Midway as she took up the annual task of tossing the first cable down to a parking lot below. She was trying to cover about 100 feet.

After three attempts and some progress, our chief photographer also gave it a try but it was Midway Museum’s Shawn Granen who got the tennis ball with the cable attached down to our live truck in the parking lot.

The annual cable toss marks the start of Fourth of July weekend and this year, some fun new surprises are expected during the Big Bay Boom. The biggest fireworks show on the West Coast returns live on Sunday in-person and on FOX 5.

You can catch all the action during an hour and a half special program on FOX 5 starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the show possible before fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

If you’re planning to watch the big show in person, see information on parking and how to avoid traffic with alternative transportation methods here.