Bill Howe supports Armed Services YMCA ahead of Big Bay Boom

SAN DIEGO — The Bill Howe Family of Companies is showing support for Armed Services YMCA ahead of the Big Bay Boom on Sunday.

Bill and his wife Tina joined FOX 5 Wednesday morning to present a $1,500 check to Tim Ney, executive director of Armed Services YMCA San Diego.

“It’s humbling to have San Diegans wrap their arms around our military members and their families. Myself as a Marine and Bill also as a veteran, it’s one team and one community,” Ney said.

The Port of San Diego’s annual fireworks show, the largest in Southern California, benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

