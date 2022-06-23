SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest fireworks show is back and ready to put on a spectacle on July 4, and FOX 5 has you covered for all the action.

The Big Bay Boom will take place at 9 p.m. in the San Diego Bay, where fireworks discharge simultaneously from four barge locations: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero and South Embarcadero.

Attendees can watch the show along the northern and central parts of San Diego Bay. Popular viewing sites include Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Seaport Village and The Headquarters at Seaport District.

For those who want to watch from home, tune in to the live telecast on FOX 5 or on our website from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Viewers outside of San Diego County can watch the show on KTLA 5 Los Angeles or FOX 40 Sacramento, while listeners can hear the broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio. A delayed television broadcast will be on Fresno KGPE from 9 to 10 p.m. and on Bakersfield KGET from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.



“The Port of San Diego is proud to sponsor the Big Bay Boom,” Port of San Diego Chairman Dan Malcolm said in a news release. “This is one of the Port’s major annual holiday events and one that the region’s residents and visitors look forward to every year. It’s also an incredible economic boost for businesses that operate on and around San Diego Bay.”

Launched in 2001, the Big Bay Boom has taken place every year since its origin except for a pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public transportation, ride share or bicycle is encouraged as parking for the large event will be in high demand, the port authority says. The Metropolitan Transit System is set to expand train, trolley and bus service on the holiday and the service provider’s “Friends Ride Free” promotion will be in effect. Roads to Harbor Island and Shelter Island may be closed to entering vehicles at some point during the day, according to the Port of San Diego.

The Port of San Diego advises visitors to arrive early and to bring a lawn chair and blanket.