SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego’s 22nd Big Bay Boom fireworks celebration will light up the San Diego Bay Tuesday night.

As fireworks launch simultaneously from four barges strategically placed across the bay, FOX 5 San Diego will bring you all the action live so you can enjoy the largest July 4th fireworks show on the West Coast from home. FOX 5 will have cameras around the bay — on the ground and in the sky — to give you the best view.

Up to half a million people are expected to take in the show in America’s Finest City, gathering at popular vantage points like Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and the Coronado Ferry Landing. Fireworks will be choreographed to music broadcast on 101.5 KGB.

Coverage will start at 8 p.m. on FOX 5. Viewers outside of San Diego County can watch the show live on KTLA 5 in Los Angeles or FOX40 in Sacramento starting at 8:30 p.m. The show will be broadcast on KSEE24 and CBS47 in Fresno and KGET TV 17 in Bakersfield from 10 to 11 p.m.

You can livestream the show on this page starting at 8 p.m.