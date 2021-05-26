Big Bay Boom returns live this Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO — The Big Bay Boom returns to San Diego in July as a live event following the cancelation of the in-person fireworks show last year.

The live event was canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. This year, families will once again be able to enjoy Southern California’s largest fireworks show in person or at home on FOX 5.

The show typically draws up to half a million people to San Diego’s Bayfront. Sandy Purdon, executive producer of the live event, said fireworks will blast off from four barges beginning at 9 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs to watch from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing or hop on a boat and watch from the water.

The Metropolitan Transit System will offer expanded train, trolley and bus service on July 4 and a “Friends Ride Free” program will allow one person to ride free alongside a fare-paying customer.

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show benefits the Armed Services YMCA’s family service programs for military families, including wounded warriors at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Last year’s hour-long broadcast “Big Bay Boom: A Salute to Heroes” aimed to help San Diegans enjoy Fourth of July fireworks from the safety of their homes.

You can watch the Big Bay Boom from home on FOX 5 and its affiliates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield.