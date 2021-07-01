Big Bay Boom is time to shine for these talented pyrotechnicians

SAN DIEGO – The Big Bay Boom Fourth of July fireworks show was still a couple days away from ignition Thursday, but for one group of experts, it was already showtime.

“Yeah, it’s going to be something else,” Sam Bruggema, pyrotechnician and show producer for Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, told FOX 5 Thursday.

The team is laying out more than 5,000 fireworks, set to go off from barges on Harbor Island and Shelter Island, and from two along the Embarcadero. It’s a show so big that it takes three days to set up the fireworks.

“I pick the shells that fit the mood or the tempo — whatever the music is,” Bruggema said. “We hit it on beat and know where it goes. You’ll know what I’m trying to do when I hear the music get started.”

Bruggema has been doing fireworks shows for 42 years. He says the company he works for lost nearly 90% of its business during the pandemic last year, so this year he aims to make up for it by going a little bigger and a little louder.

The Big Bay Boom is expected to bring in millions of dollars to the economy, and expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators. So, if you’re looking for the best place to watch from, Bruggema has some advice.

“In front of any barge, but the best is over at Peohe’s looking back back over the skyline.”