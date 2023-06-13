SAN DIEGO — The countdown is on to the biggest fireworks show on the West Coast: the Big Bay Boom!

On July 4th, starting at 9 p.m., fireworks will launch from four barges across the San Diego Bay. Up to half a million people are expected to take in the show, gathering at popular vantage points like Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and the Coronado Ferry Landing. The show will be choreographed to music broadcast on 101.5 KGB.

For those at home, FOX 5 will have cameras around the bay — on the ground and in the sky — to give you the best view. Coverage will start at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 and on fox5sandiego.com.