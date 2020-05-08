Big Bay Boom fireworks spectacular goes virtual this July 4

SAN DIEGO — The Big Bay Boom fireworks show is going virtual this Fourth of July.

The Port of San Diego announced Friday that this year’s live Independence Day fireworks show is canceled due to California’s stay-at-home order preventing large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to virtually enjoy spectacular fireworks lighting up San Diego Bay. A television special featuring Big Bay Boom fireworks from past years, special interviews and more will air Saturday, July 4 on FOX 5 San Diego and KTLA in Los Angeles.

“Half a million people look forward to the Big Bay Boom each year, and it’s big business for our San Diego Bay waterfront tenants. Ultimately, public health is most important, and we must follow state public health directives which say large public events are not allowed and aren’t likely to be allowed for some time,” said Port of San Diego CEO Randa Coniglio. “We look forward to the return of this celebratory and captivating event in 2021.”

“More than 125,000 households throughout Southern California and Baja watched the 2019 Big Bay Boom on television – making it the most watched locally produced special in the country. This year, we’re focusing all our efforts on the TV special and plan to include even more content to celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Sandy Purdon, Big Bay Boom Executive Producer.

“The Big Bay Boom is a long-standing tradition and a cornerstone of summer celebrations in San Diego. We stand united with the Port and Sandy to ensure the long-term health and safety of our community. FOX 5 San Diego looks forward to our continued partnership and live telecast of this community event in 2021,” said Scott Heath, FOX 5 Vice President/General Manager.

Partners of the largest pyrotechnic show on the West Coast are already looking forward to bringing back the live event in 2021.

“We remain committed to continue working with the Big Bay Boom as a partner in this great event for an even bigger and better show for 2021,” said Jim Souza, CEO of Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

“We have been a longtime supporter of the Big Bay Boom and other marine events on San Diego Bay,” said Pacific Maritime Group President Steve Frailey. “We feel Big Bay Boom will be a sign of community resilience and strength when it is finally celebrated, no matter the date. Pacific Maritime Group looks forward to continuing to provide the best event logistics, tugboats, barges and expertise for Big Bay Boom and all of the fireworks and events we serve.”