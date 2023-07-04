SAN DIEGO — The Big Bay Boom not only produces a spectacle in the sky on the Fourth of July, but it also creates a huge economic impact for San Diego.

The fireworks show brought in $74.4 million of direct and indirect economic benefit in 2022, according to San Diego State University’s L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The report, compiled by Mark Testa, Ph.D., Christine Helmer, Ph.D. and Carl Winston, shows at least 165,000 of local residences attend the Big Bay Boom while at least 85,000 out-of-area visitors claimed they came to San Diego primarily to see the Big Bay Boom, staying an average of 4.8 days.

“This includes a transient occupancy tax of approximately $1 million, which is a key component that goes to the city and county,” the Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom said on its website.

Food and beverage consisted of almost half (44.3%) of all the visitor spending for Big Bay Boom, the study showed.

The fireworks, which are launched from four barges across the San Diego Bay, can be seen from popular vantage points like Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and the Coronado Ferry Landing.

The Big Bay Boom is set to start at 9 p.m. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 and on fox5sandiego.com.

Over 22 years, the show has raised around $1.2 million for charity, per firework officials.