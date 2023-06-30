SAN DIEGO — It’s almost the Big Bay Boom, which means FOX 5’s annual cable toss is here.

It’s tradition for the production team to throw a tennis ball attached to one of our cables from the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum down to the dock. Many have tried, few have prevailed.

This year, it was FOX 5 anchor Andrew Luria‘s turn to take a shot. Luria used to play baseball at Cornell University, and later for a semi-pro team in Santa Barbara.

But first, he got some wise words from Brad Wills, one of the only three past participants — and the only FOX 5 anchor/reporter — to successfully make the toss:

After a technical difficulty in Andrew’s first attempts, he got another attempt at redemption:

To be continued …