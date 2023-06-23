SAN DIEGO — Looking for one of the best firework shows in the country? You don’t have to go far if you are a San Diegan.

Yelp ranked the Big Bay Boom as No. 2 on its list of best places in the U.S. to watch Fourth of July fireworks.

Known as the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show on the West Coast, the Big Bay Boom fireworks launch from four barges across the San Diego Bay.

Popular locations to watch the show include the Flight Deck of the USS Midway, Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village and the Coronado Ferry Landing.

The show, which is expected to bring in up to half a million people, starts at 9 p.m. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 and on fox5sandiego.com.

Another California spot that made the list is the Fourth of July Celebration in Santa Barbara, which takes place along the city’s waterfront.