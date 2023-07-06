SAN DIEGO — The Armed Services YMCA supports local military families, including the Vanvleck family of Point Loma.

Petty Officer Third Class Nathaniel and his wife Christy are parents of two little ones, Amylia, 4, and Kaden, four months.

Nathaniel, who has served in the U.S. Navy for almost 10 years, and Christy share how they prepare for deployment, advice for other military spouses, and how the Armed Services YMA program, Operation Little Learners, helps their family.

“It’s kind of like a mommy-and-me, daddy-and me preschool where they learn their letters and their numbers,” Christy said to FOX 5. “She now knows word-for-word her Pledge of Allegiance.”

“We could not thank the ASY more,” Christy added.

Watch Kathleen Bade’s interview with the Vanvleck family in the video player above.