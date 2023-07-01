Fourth of July fireworks are seen over La Jolla Shores in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, many San Diegans are wondering if there are certain areas in the county where fireworks are permitted.

In such a vast county that’s made up of several smaller cities, questions surrounding the legality of igniting fireworks for America’s Independence Day usually rises around this time of year.

While many would assume fireworks aren’t allowed within San Diego’s city limits, in the downtown area or on beaches, does this rule extend east to areas like El Cajon or far north to areas like Escondido?

The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says “there’s really only one thing you need to know about consumer fireworks.” That one thing being, they are all illegal in the city and countywide.

This rule includes sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, bottle rockets and even poppers.

From National City to Alpine and up to Oceanside, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says there is no safe way to use consumer fireworks in the region.

NFPA says there are far more US fires reported on typical Independence Day than on any other day of the year, and fireworks account for more than half of those fires.

SDFD has urged San Diegans and visiting tourist to “obey the law and leave fireworks to professionals.” The good news is there are plenty of opportunities to catch a great fireworks show in the county.

In fact, the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show on the West Coast takes place in America’s Finest City. Dubbed the Big Bay Boom, this July 4 show will launch fireworks from four barges across the San Diego Bay.

Other firework shows include the Red, White and Bloom! bash at LEGOLAND California, the San Diego County Fair Fireworks Spectacular, the Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest, among several others.

A full list of 2023 fireworks shows in San Diego County can be found here.

Stay safe this Fourth of July weekend San Diego.