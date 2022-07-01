SAN DIEGO – Days away from the spectacular annual Big Bay Boom, FOX 5 celebrated its annual cable toss Friday morning from the deck of the USS Midway Museum.

This year, it took five tries to toss the cable and its attached tennis ball a distance of about 100 feet down to a live truck in the parking lot below. Four of them were thrown by FOX 5 Executive Producer Doug Downing, accompanied by reporter Jacqueline Sarkissian, with each dropping into the San Diego Bay, just short of the target.

“It’s harder than it looks,” Downing said. “The tennis ball is pretty light and the string is easily tangled. It felt a bit like a challenge on ‘The Amazing Race.'”

On the fifth try, FOX 5 News Operations Manager Rafael Morales landed the cable safely into the parking lot, marking the start of the holiday weekend that’s capped with Monday’s Big Bay Boom.

The biggest fireworks show on the West Coast returns live on Monday in-person and on FOX 5.

FOX 5 reporter Jacqueline Sarkissian, left, shares a laugh with FOX 5 Executive Producer Doug Downing, right, on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the USS Midway Museum. (KSWB)

The Big Bay Boom takes place at 9 p.m. in the San Diego Bay, where fireworks discharge simultaneously from four barge locations: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero and South Embarcadero. A live telecast on FOX 5 will get underway starting at 8 p.m. with the fireworks display airing on networks throughout the state including KTLA 5 Los Angeles, FOX 40 Sacramento, Fresno KGPE and Bakersfield KGET.

See a full list of broadcast times for the Big Bay Boom by clicking or tapping here.