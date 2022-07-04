SAN DIEGO – To ease the tensions brought on by holiday fireworks, the San Diego Humane Society is urging pet owners to leave them at home in a safe space away from loud outdoor displays this year.

The Fourth of July holiday typically precedes an increased number of stray pets in local shelters in the days after the celebrations. Officials are calling on San Diegans to be aware of their pets’ needs, particularly with more fireworks shows planned this week after many pandemic cancellations in the past two years.

“It’s just fascinating what I have seen over the years from pets that you would never think would get out (when they) get out,” San Diego Humane Society Capt. Danee Cook said.

The agency annually releases tips to ensure a safe holiday for all. They include:

Microchip your pet and make sure its microchip information is up to date;

Be sure collars have tags with contact information written on it;

Check with a veterinarian for pets with anxiety;

Pet-proof your home by removing anything that can be damaged or might hurt the pet if ingested; and

Plan for a pet sitter to keep pets calm during the fireworks.

If you lose a pet during the holiday, the Humane Society’s Lost and Founds Pets page can be found by clicking or tapping here. The agency is closed Monday and will resume regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Tuesday.

Those who find a stray pet are encouraged to try to keep them overnight while holding them away from other pets in the home, according to Cook. In cases where an animal can’t be contained, the Humane Society’s dispatch line is 619-299-7012.

Residents in unincorporated areas also can contact San Diego County’s Animal Services 24-hour dispatch number at 619-236-2341 or visit the department’s lost and found page here.