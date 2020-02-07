Bidders sought for Sports Arena

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is looking for bidders from qualified firms and interested parties to redevelop, maintain and manage the Sports Arena property in the Midway neighborhood, city officials announced Friday.

The 48-acre site composed of six parcels of land is currently home to Pechanga Arena, some retail businesses and a parking lot. The city classifies the parcels as part of the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan.

“This is an opportunity to breathe new life into the Midway and unlock its full potential as an entertainment district for all San Diegans,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “With 48 acres of developable land, we can create a connected community with entertainment, housing, retail and mobility options that meet our long-term goals to create a more sustainable future and build more housing that San Diegans can actually afford.”

The city seeks a qualified organization to achieve its vision of the site as a pedestrian- and transit-oriented landmark. Affordable housing, office retail, entertainment and public space are all desired in any proposal.

City Councilwoman Jen Campbell, who represents the area, said the city had a chance for real change.

“The opportunity to create a livable, walkable and transit-oriented community in a place like Midway does not come around often,” she said. “This urban location, with its close proximity to downtown, could become a vital connector to our beach and bay communities while remaining a lively entertainment destination. If done correctly, Midway can become an example of how visionary San Diego can be.”

Qualified proposals are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. For more information, or to download the request for proposals, go here.