SAN DIEGO — A man riding a beach cruiser was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, said the San Diego Police Department.

The bicyclist, 63, was riding without lights or reflectors north on 4900 Pacific Highway in the Morena neighborhood shortly before 7:45 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man driving a white 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on 4800 Pacific Highway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle closed in on the beach cruiser and rear-ended the bicyclist.

The rider was transported to the hospital with multiple serious fractures, police said.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.