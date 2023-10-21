SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a collision involving a pedestrian in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 29-year-old man was walking northbound on the curb line of 6700 Linda Vista Rd. around 6:25 a.m.

At that same time, police say 72-year-old man was riding a bicycle southbound in the designated bike lane of 6700 Linda Vista Rd.

The pedestrian reportedly stepped off the curb to make way for another pedestrian, and the pedestrian ended up directly in front of the bicyclist, SDPD explained.

The bicyclist attempted to make an evasive movement to avoid colliding with the pedestrian, but authorities say he fell off his bicycle prior to colliding with the pedestrian.

The bicyclist, whose identity was not released, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He sustained a compound fracture to his arm.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.