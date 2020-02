OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A bicyclist was severely injured Wednesday afternoon when he ran a red light at an Oceanside intersection and was struck by an SUV.

Medics took the bicyclist to a hospital for treatment of major head trauma, Sgt. Rick Davis said. His name and age were not released.

The driver of the westbound 2019 Lexus sport utility vehicle that hit the rider was uninjured, Davis said.