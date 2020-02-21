Bear wanders through SoCal neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROVIA, Calif. -- A bear wandered through a residential neighborhood east of Los Angeles Friday, marking the second sighting there in two days, KTLA reports.

The large bear was first spotted perusing streets, alleys and front yards in Monrovia, east of Pasadena in the San Gabriel Valley, about 2:30 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., media members and police were following the bear as it continued to explore.

It wasn't immediately clear if the animal, which was moving slowly, was sick or injured in some way. Wildlife officials had been alerted but could not be seen in the area as of 7 a.m.

An initial bear sighting was reported nearby Thursday morning on the Mayflower Elementary School campus, according to the Monrovia Police Department. The bear left before officials arrived.

Check back for updates on this developing story.