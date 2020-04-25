Beaches to reopen Monday, extra police presence expected

SAN DIEGO – A phased re-opening of San Diego beaches begins Monday, but certain activities will still be off limits.

At sunrise Monday morning, people will be able to walk and run on the beach, swim, surf, kayak, and do single-person paddling. However, laying out on the beach or gathering with others will not be allowed.

“We want to remind everyone the stay-at-home order is still in effect,” said Lifeguard Division Chief James Gartland. “So you come to the beach, you get your exercise, and then you go back and comply to the stay-at-home order.”

Boardwalks, piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island will remain closed. Recreational boating will also be off limits in phase one.

“You’re not allowed to take a recreational boat out,” Gartland said. “You’re allowed to take out a boat with a paddle. So you can take your canoe out, take your kayak out, get yourself out and fish that way. You’re allowed to actively fish at the beach but you’re not allowed to sit or loiter.”

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said extra officers will be on hand to ensure people are following the rules, maintaining social distancing and wearing facial coverings. Those who refuse to comply will be cited.

“We don’t want to do that,” said Nisleit. “We want to have people come out and enjoy the beach. We know people have been very anxious to get back out and we understand that but we need people to adhere to the rules because that allows us to stop the spread, and that allows us to get to phase two.”

It’s not clear when phase two will go into effect but officials said it will likely include more parking and access to more areas, though social distancing and facial coverings will still be required.